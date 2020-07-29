Edo Deputy Governor Mocks Oshiomhole For Kneeling While Campaigning For Ize-Iyamu

Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has mocked Adams Oshiomhole, ousted National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, for kneeling down while campaigning for Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Oshiomhole had knelt to beg council of traditional rulers in Edo State to vote for APC’s candidate, Ize-Iyamu, in the September 19 governorship election.

Shaibu said kneeling would not deceive the people to vote for Ize-Iyamu.

He added that the APC and its candidate would be defeated in the election.

He said, “No amount of kneeling stunt will save the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and his candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from defeat.”