Ex-NDLEA Boss Emerges New King Of Bachama Kingdom In Adamawa State

Dr Daniel Ismaila Shagah has emerged as the new king of Bachama Kingdom in Adamawa State.

Shagah's emergence followed his election by eight out of 10 kingmakers and subsequent approval by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, according to spokesperson for the kingdom, Timawus Mathias.

The new monarch had served and retired as Director of Finance and Administration of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

His appointment comes after the demise of the 28th king, Honest Irmiya Stephen, who died last month.

A statement from Governor Fintiri's spokesperson, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Shagah as the new ruler of Bachama.

He said, "Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved the appointment of Dr Daniel Ismaila Shagah as the new Hama Bachama following the demise of Honest Irmiya Stephen the 28th ruler of the Bachama Kingdom who died last month.

"As a trained narcotics officer and technocrat, I have no doubt in his capacity to lead his people right.

"The governor urged him to bring to bear on his community and the state his wealth of experience at a time that the state is passing through challenges of growth and development."