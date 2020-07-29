Gunmen Attack Bullion Van, Kill Four Policemen In Ebonyi

Four policemen have been killed after some gunmen attacked a bullion van at Ezzambo Junction in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, carting away an undisclosed amount of money.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen, suspected to be a gang of armed robbers, had trailed the bullion van said to belong to a commercial bank and was carrying a huge sum of money from an undisclosed location to Abakaliki, the state capital, before launching an attack.

Sources said there was heavy shooting between the police escorts and the armed robbers as passers-by, residents and traders around the scene of the incident scampered for safety.

“They started shooting and innocent people took to their heels to avoid being victims of stray bullets.

"Even vehicles on the expressway were making detour as a result of the attack. At the end of the attack, four policemen were killed,” a source said.