Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Death In Ondo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2020

Olabode Oluwaseun, a 47-year-old man, has allegedly beaten his pregnant wife identified as Blessing, to death in Ondo State. 

Oluwaseun was said to have hit his late wife on the abdomen, leading to the death of she and her unborn child.

The accused was arraigned before the Magistrates Court, Akure, on one count charge on Wednesday.

Oluwaseun was said to have committed the crime on April 3 at the Oke-Agba area of Akure.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Uloh Goodluck, informed the court that the offence was punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State.

Uloh said the case was that of murder and asked the court to remand Oluwaseun in police custody pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution.

Counsel to the accused person, A. Ololike, did not oppose application for a remand order.

Presiding Magistrate, N. T Aladejana, ordered that Oluwaseun be remanded in police custody pending legal advice from DPP. 

He adjourned the case until September 8 for mentioning.

