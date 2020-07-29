Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Picks Former NDDC Board Member, Ayedatiwa, As Running Mate

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has picked Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running mate for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu, who is seeking a second term in office, is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the election.

Ayedatiwa

The governor made the announcement of the choice of Ayedatiwa on Wednesday at a ceremony to swear-in Mr Idowu Otetubi as Commissioner for Natural Resources, and Mr Summy-Smart Francis as Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development.

Ayedatiwa, who is a former representative of the state on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, hails from Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor, "Our administration will continue to encourage all patriots who wish to contribute to the development of our dear state.”