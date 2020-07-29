Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Picks Former NDDC Board Member, Ayedatiwa, As Running Mate

Akeredolu, who is seeking a second term in office, is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2020

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has picked Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running mate for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu, who is seeking a second term in office, is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the election.

Ayedatiwa

The governor made the announcement of the choice of Ayedatiwa on Wednesday at a ceremony to swear-in Mr Idowu Otetubi as Commissioner for Natural Resources, and Mr Summy-Smart Francis as Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development.

Ayedatiwa, who is a former representative of the state on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, hails from Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor, "Our administration will continue to encourage all patriots who wish to contribute to the development of our dear state.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Uncover Clause In Loan Deal Conceding Nigeria’s Sovereignty To China
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Justice Dimgba, Army GOC 6 Division, Police AIG Operations, DIG, Ex-governors, APC Chieftains, EFCC Official Listed As Beneficiaries In NDDC Contracts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Former Pension Reform Chairman, Maina, Released From Prison Custody
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Lawmakers Uncover Fresh Plot To Attack Southern Kaduna After Muslim Festival
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics EXPOSED: Niger Republic Citizen Nominated As Non-career Ambassador By President Buhari After Claiming To Be From Jigawa State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Freeze NDDC Account, Sack, Handover Interim Management Committee Members To Security Agencies, Lawyer Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Uncover Clause In Loan Deal Conceding Nigeria’s Sovereignty To China
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Doctors Guild React As Facebook, Others Delete Video Of African Doctor Who Made COVID-19 Cure Claims
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Justice Dimgba, Army GOC 6 Division, Police AIG Operations, DIG, Ex-governors, APC Chieftains, EFCC Official Listed As Beneficiaries In NDDC Contracts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna: Aid Worker Narrates How Mysterious Rain Quenched Flames As Gunmen Set ECWA Church On Fire
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Pension Reform Chairman, Maina, Released From Prison Custody
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Ex-NDLEA Boss Emerges New King Of Bachama Kingdom In Adamawa State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Attack Kogi Community, Kill 13 Family Members, Injure Six Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Coalition For Revolution Calls For National Day Of Action On August 5, Demands Better Governance From Nigerian Leaders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption I Am Not A Beneficiary Of NDDC Contracts, Justice Dimgba Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Announces Dates For NECO, NABTEB Examinations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Students Now Beggars In UK, Dabiri-Erewa Tells NDDC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Ex-Air Force Chief, AVM Mamu, Over Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad