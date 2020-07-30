21-year-old Cult Member Arrested Over Killing Of Businessman In Bayelsa

The police in Bayelsa State have confirmed the arrest of 21-year-old Tari Logos over the killing of a businessman, Abraham Bayefa, along the Aritalin Junction area of Ovom, a suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

It was gathered on Thursday that the deceased was shot dead at close range by suspected cult members for intervening while they attempted to rob some business centres close to his house.

Niece of the deceased, Timipa Bayefa, said, “He was shot dead on the spot by two cultists close to his house at Aritalin Junction, Ovom, Yenagoa. The incident occurred on July 22 at around 3pm.”

It was further gathered that one of the suspects was apprehended by the local vigilante and taken to the police while his accomplice escaped.

The suspect, who is currently in police custody, reportedly confessed to the crime, adding that it was his partner, who pulled the trigger that killed Bayefa.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development, adding that, "One of the suspects, Tari Logos, 21 years, is being detained at state CID and investigation is ongoing to arrest his cohorts.”

Family members of the deceased have alleged that the police authorities were demanding N150, 000 as autopsy fee to confirm if it was the bullets from the suspect that killed him before charging the matter to court.

The family has said they don’t have such amount of money to carry out an autopsy.