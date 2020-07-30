Company Where Nigerian University Student Was Killed By Machine Suspends Operation, Launches Investigation Into Tragedy

SaharaReporters had reported how 20-year-old Richard, who was on night shift, fell into one of the machines in the factory and died immediately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2020

Expand Global Industries Limited, Ibadan, Oyo State, the company where a University of Ibadan student, Gbadebo Richard, died in an industrial accident, has suspended its operation and launched an investigation into the tragedy.

Spokesperson for the soap-making factory, Aliyu Jibril, in a statement on Thursday said the company was working closely with the police and Ministry of Labour to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.

Late Gbadebo Richard

The statement reads, “Our onsite emergency team immediately stopped all operations and promptly informed the relevant authorities of the incident. The local authorities arrived onsite within minutes to carry out the necessary investigations and safely transport the deceased to the morgue where an autopsy could be conducted. 

“The company is shocked and saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased. 

“Expand Global Industries Limited is working closely with the police and Ministry of Labour to ascertain the circumstances leading up to this tragic incident. 

“Production at site remains suspended until further notice. The safety and health of our people is of utmost importance to us.”

SaharaReporters, New York

