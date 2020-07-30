FAAN Workers Threaten To Embark On Strike Over Salary Slash

SaharaReporters on Thursday exclusively reported how the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria had come under fire for paying staff members half salaries for July after top officials were accused of stealing over N750m from the organisation.

Employees of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria have threatened to embark on industrial action in protest against a reduction in their salaries.

The unions, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria; National Union of Air Transport Employees; and the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals disclosed this in a joint statement.

Staff members affected by the July pay cut disclosed to SaharaReporters how they worked throughout the lockdown period with a promise of extra allowance during the time.

They also disclosed how they’ve had to work without protective equipment to shield them from the deadly Coronavirus.

Condemning the development, the aviation unions rejected the payment of half salary by the management of FAAN.

The statement reads, “We observed with total dismay the payment of July 2020 half salary to FAAN workers which the unions are not aware.

“This came as a rude shock to the unions because we have vehemently rejected payment of half salary in the past.

“This attitude by management is against the principle of collective negotiation as it undermines the labour law.

“By this action, we are mobilising all FAAN workers nationwide for protest starting from Wednesday 5th August, 2020. This is a red alert notice.”

