Herman Cain, Former GOP Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19

Former Republican presidential candidate, Herman Cain, has died of complications from Coronavirus.

A post on Cain’s Twitter account on Thursday announced the death.

Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks.

It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalised less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.

He was 74 years old.

“We knew when he was first hospitalised with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” read an article posted on his Twitter page.

“He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”

Cain, who had hoped to become the first black to win the GOP nomination, was initially considered a long-shot candidate, according to a report by cnbc.com.

His bid was propelled forward in September 2011 when he won a straw poll vote in Florida, instantly becoming an alternative candidate for Republican voters concerned that former Massachusetts Governor, Mitt Romney, was not conservative enough.