Nigerian Army Vows To Punish Attackers Of Borno Governor's Convoy, Arrests Soldier Who Killed Newly Married Colleague

Army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, in a statement on Thursday, said details of the incident were still sketchy and under investigation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2020

The Nigerian Army has vowed to deal decisively with Boko Haram terrorists, who attacked the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday.

The army also announced the arrest of the soldier, who killed his newly married colleague, Lieutenant Babakaka Shehu Ngorgi, in Bama.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how Zulum was attacked on his way to some internally displaced persons camps in Baga, a town under Kukawa Local Government Area on Wednesday night.

Army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, in a statement on Thursday, said details of the incident were still sketchy and under investigation.

Army spokesperson, Sagir Musa.

He said, “The convoy of the governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, came under Boko Haram terrorists fire while visiting Baga town on the 29th of July 2020. The Executive governor had earlier paid a visit to the Commander, 19 Brigade at the Nigerian Army Super Camp, Baga, where he was fully briefed about the prevailing security situation in the general area. The unfortunate incident occurred shortly after the governor and his entourage departed the Super Camp to visit other parts of Baga town. The incident forced the governor to abort his planned movement to Baga. 

“Although details of the unfortunate incident is sketchy and under investigation, efforts are ongoing to comb the area where the incident occurred with a view to track down and deal decisively with the attackers. An investigation is also in progress to identify the circumstances that led to the attack."

Speaking further, Musa said the soldier, who killed Lieutenant Ngorgi, was suffering from depression.

He added, “A trooper of the Nigerian Army serving in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, went beserk at about 1030 hours on the 29th of July 2020 and fired at an officer (a Subaltern) which led to his death. The incident happened when the soldier approached the officer, who was standing in front of the unit's headquarters making a phone call. The soldier has been arrested, is in custody undergoing investigation. General situation in the unit is calm."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Newly Married Soldier Killed By Fellow Military Colleague In Borno
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Troops, Kill Newly Married Officer, Nine Others
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Senior Army Officer Dies In Auto Accident In Benue
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Army To Allow Lance Corporal Martins See Wife, Lawyer And Relatives
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Uncover Clause In Loan Deal Conceding Nigeria’s Sovereignty To China
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Edo Deputy Governor Mocks Oshiomhole For Kneeling While Campaigning For Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Travellers Abducted As Hoodlums Take Over Abuja-Kaduna Expressway
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Newly Married Soldier Killed By Fellow Military Colleague In Borno
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Troops, Kill Newly Married Officer, Nine Others
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Boko Haram Terrorist Kills Father, Steals His Cow –Ndume
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Afenifere Leader, Ayo Fasanmi, Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Governor Ben Ayade's Aide, Accused Of Raping 15-year-old, Slumps, Dies In His Car
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Pastor Kidnaps, Locks Dispatch Rider In Underground Cell Inside Church In Ogun State
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Drugs No Scientific Backing, It Is Difficult To Believe What She Said, Prof Tomori Reacts To COVID-19 Cure Claim
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi In Talks With Mimiko, May Dump PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad