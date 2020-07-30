Nigerian Army Vows To Punish Attackers Of Borno Governor's Convoy, Arrests Soldier Who Killed Newly Married Colleague

The Nigerian Army has vowed to deal decisively with Boko Haram terrorists, who attacked the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday.

The army also announced the arrest of the soldier, who killed his newly married colleague, Lieutenant Babakaka Shehu Ngorgi, in Bama.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how Zulum was attacked on his way to some internally displaced persons camps in Baga, a town under Kukawa Local Government Area on Wednesday night.

Army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, in a statement on Thursday, said details of the incident were still sketchy and under investigation.

Army spokesperson, Sagir Musa.

He said, “The convoy of the governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, came under Boko Haram terrorists fire while visiting Baga town on the 29th of July 2020. The Executive governor had earlier paid a visit to the Commander, 19 Brigade at the Nigerian Army Super Camp, Baga, where he was fully briefed about the prevailing security situation in the general area. The unfortunate incident occurred shortly after the governor and his entourage departed the Super Camp to visit other parts of Baga town. The incident forced the governor to abort his planned movement to Baga.

“Although details of the unfortunate incident is sketchy and under investigation, efforts are ongoing to comb the area where the incident occurred with a view to track down and deal decisively with the attackers. An investigation is also in progress to identify the circumstances that led to the attack."

Speaking further, Musa said the soldier, who killed Lieutenant Ngorgi, was suffering from depression.

He added, “A trooper of the Nigerian Army serving in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, went beserk at about 1030 hours on the 29th of July 2020 and fired at an officer (a Subaltern) which led to his death. The incident happened when the soldier approached the officer, who was standing in front of the unit's headquarters making a phone call. The soldier has been arrested, is in custody undergoing investigation. General situation in the unit is calm."