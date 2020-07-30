No Scientific Backing, It Is Difficult To Believe What She Said, Prof Tomori Reacts To COVID-19 Cure Claim

She has no scientific proof of what she said. She made a few comments that made one a bit worried. It is a bit difficult to believe what she said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2020

Oyewale Tomori, a professor of virology and Chairman of Expert Committee on COVID-19, has dismissed claims by Doctor Stella Immanuel on the usage of hydroxychloroquine to cure COVID-19.

Dr Immanuel, a Cameroonian-American physician, author, and pastor based in the United States, in a video that went viral on social media, claimed that she treated over 350 patients using hydroxychloroquine.

Stella Immanuel

The video has generated global criticism with different health bodies countering her claim.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Prof Tomori said Dr Immanuel's claim had no scientific backing, stressing that her claim has yet to be proven.

He said, "There are quite a lot of videos disproving what she said. She has no scientific proof of what she said. She made a few comments that made one a bit worried. It is a bit difficult to believe what she said. 

"She claimed to have treated 350 cases, but the way of science is to document those things, put it in papers, and publish it so that people will see. It is not waking up one day to say, 'I have treated 350 people.' 

"She has not proven a case. Usually, when scientists say they have done this, they will point you to the paper where they published it."

Prof Tomori said while hydroxychloroquine could be used as prophylaxis, it has been proven to be ineffective to treat COVID-19. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Doctors Guild React As Facebook, Others Delete Video Of African Doctor Who Made COVID-19 Cure Claims 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He said, "Before we conclude, we should take all this information and available evidence. There is no proof to confirm what she said. 

"There is evidence that if you are sick and you use chloroquine, it doesn't work. We use chloroquine as prophylaxis, but you can't use it as a drug when the person is already sick. It can also cause more problems.

"Who goes to the hospital when you have no symptoms? Even when you have early symptoms of headache, you just say it is a common cold. When it becomes more severe, and you use chloroquine, it does not work.

"She also mentioned  that she used it like a Sunday-Sunday medicine, and it has not also been proven. That is why I am saying, ‘write those things and let us see, then we can know and make up our mind.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Doctors Guild React As Facebook, Others Delete Video Of African Doctor Who Made COVID-19 Cure Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Fear Grips FCT Residents As Kano, Kaduna Returnees Flood Abuja
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH EXPLAINER: All You Need To Know About May 4 Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH One COVID-19 Patient Discharged In Abia
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Records Three More COVID-19 Deaths
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Is Another Boko Haram, Yet Our People Don’t Believe It’s Real –Borno Deputy Governor
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Uncover Clause In Loan Deal Conceding Nigeria’s Sovereignty To China
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Newly Married Soldier Killed By Fellow Military Colleague In Borno
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Troops, Kill Newly Married Officer, Nine Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Deputy Governor Mocks Oshiomhole For Kneeling While Campaigning For Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Governor Ben Ayade's Aide, Accused Of Raping 15-year-old, Slumps, Dies In His Car
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Pastor Kidnaps, Locks Dispatch Rider In Underground Cell Inside Church In Ogun State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Bullion Van, Kill Four Policemen In Ebonyi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi In Talks With Mimiko, May Dump PDP
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption FACT CHECK: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Never Finished From Law School, Bought Gown To Pretend Being A Lawyer
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News How Nigerian University Student Gbadebo Richard Died Inside Machine Of Soap-making Factory In Ibadan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Boko Haram Terrorist Kills Father, Steals His Cow –Ndume
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Announces Dates For NECO, NABTEB Examinations
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad