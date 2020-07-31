Bandits Kill Farmer, Kidnap Three Others In Kaduna

A businessman and farmer, Mallam Jafaru Bello, has been killed by gunmen, while three others were abducted.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday when the hoodlums attacked Bello after he visited his farm at Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Three other farmers were equally abducted from the farm on the same day.

File Photo: Gunmen

“They first shot him on the shoulder and later shot him on the back. He died immediately. Also, they abducted three other farmers from the area,” a resident of the area told SaharaReporters.

Kaduna is one of the states in Nigeria with high rate of banditry, mass killings and abductions.

Last week, over 80 people were reported to have been killed in various attacks on communities in Kaura, Kajuru, Kauru, Zangon Kataf and Jama’a local government areas in the Southern part of the state.