Ivory Coast President Ouattara Nominated For Third Term

by Sahara Reporters Jul 31, 2020

Ivory Coast's ruling party RHDP has officially nominated President Alassane Ouattara to seek re-election for a third term. 

Mr Ouattara on Wednesday asked for more time to consider the nomination, indicating he would announce his decision in a speech to the nation on August 6. 

"I have heard messages from the various party structures, elected officials, and RHDP bodies as well as those from institutional presidents and ministers who have also contacted me directly. I take note of the resolutions of the political council and your request.

"I ask you to continue to have a thought for Amadou [deceased prime minister] and to give me time for meditation and recovery before giving you an answer very soon," he said in a statement. 

Earlier this year, the 76-year-old Ouattara spoke of paving the way for a new generation to lead. His prime minister and preferred successor Amadou Gon Coulibaly died of cardiac arrest earlier this month. 

The opposition has been against the president's push for a third term. Ivory Coast is due to hold elections on October 31, and the electoral commission has promised a fair election.

