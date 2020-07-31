UPDATE: Furniture Maker, Son, Three Others Killed In Borno Bomb Blasts

At least five people have been killed in triple explosions that rocked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday.

SaharaReporters gathered that many people also sustained injuries from the incident.

The tragedy occurred at around Custom area, along Tashan Bama Road at about 5:47pm on Thursday evening.

It is unclear if Boko Haram insurgents were behind the attacks, which happened 24 hours after the convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of the state, was attacked in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Ndatsu, confirmed the attack and the casualty figure to newsmen.

Although it was not clear what explosive was used for the attack, the police boss said only a bomb specialist could explain that.

Photos:

Car dealer killed in the bomb blasts.