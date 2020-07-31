UPDATE: Furniture Maker, Son, Three Others Killed In Borno Bomb Blasts

SaharaReporters gathered that many people also sustained injuries from the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2020

At least five people have been killed in triple explosions that rocked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday.

SaharaReporters gathered that many people also sustained injuries from the incident.

The tragedy occurred at around Custom area, along Tashan Bama Road at about 5:47pm on Thursday evening.

It is unclear if Boko Haram insurgents were behind the attacks, which happened 24 hours after the convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of the state, was attacked in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Ndatsu, confirmed the attack and the casualty figure to newsmen.

Although it was not clear what explosive was used for the attack, the police boss said only a bomb specialist could explain that.

Photos:

Car dealer killed in the bomb blasts.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Lawmakers Insist On Sack Of Service Chiefs After Attack On Borno Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Farmer, Kidnap Three Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Troops, Kill Newly Married Officer, Nine Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna: Aid Worker Narrates How Mysterious Rain Quenched Flames As Gunmen Set ECWA Church On Fire
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Niger Delta Avengers Give Nigerian Government Condition For Ceasefire On Pipeline Bombing
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Needs Prayers, Says Gowon
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Olumide Akapata Emerges NBA President After Landslide Victory As Dele Adeshina Faults Process
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Trump's Call For Postponement Of US Presidential Election Prompts Backlash
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Vows To Punish Attackers Of Borno Governor's Convoy, Arrests Soldier Who Killed Newly Married Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Travellers Abducted As Hoodlums Take Over Abuja-Kaduna Expressway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Dismisses 300 Soldiers For Desertion, Absence Without Leave
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cross River Doctor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Lawmakers Insist On Sack Of Service Chiefs After Attack On Borno Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ivory Coast President Ouattara Nominated For Third Term
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Farmer, Kidnap Three Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: There Have Been Abuse Of Trust By People In My Administration —President Buhari
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad