10 Passengers Die In Lagos Boat Accident

Five other passengers were rescued from the accident by emergency responders.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2020

At least 10 persons have died while four others went missing when a boat capsized in Lagos.

Five other passengers were rescued from the accident by emergency responders.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Waterways Authority, the boat was heading to Badagry from the Kirikiri area of the city late on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The statement reads, “LASWA has apprehended the boat captain and has handed him over to marine police for further investigation and sanctions.

“The emergency and regulatory authorities are still on a search and rescue operation.”

The passengers were said not to be wearing life vests when the incident occurred. 

