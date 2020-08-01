Ekiti State Governor, Fayemi, Recovers From Coronavirus

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has recovered from Coronavirus after testing negative for the disease.

Sharing the news of his recovery via his Twitter handle on Saturday, Fayemi said, “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID-19 repeat test came back negative.

“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team, and all well-wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic.”

Fayemi is among a handful of Nigerian state governors to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kayode Fayemi