Police Recover AK 47 Rifles Used During Ondo Bank Robbery In Oyo State

The police in Ondo State said it had recovered four AK 47 rifles used to carry out the robbery of a bank at Ile Oluji area of the state.

Five policemen including civilians were killed during the attack on the bank.

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, revealed that the rifles were recovered after a failed robbery attack in Oyo State.

He said, "The rifles were discovered after some armed robbers abandoned them in a failed robbery operation in Oyo State."

Ikoro called for the people of the state to assist the police with useful information that would help curb all forms of criminality in the state.