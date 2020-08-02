COVID-19: Lagos Government Closes Eti-Osa Isolation Centre

The Lagos State Government has shut down the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, the News Agency of Nigeria has reported.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement during the 17th update on the management of Coronavirus in the state.

The governor said the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and patients relocated to a large capacity centre – Indo-Centre in Anthony area, which would be soon be inaugurated.

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said, “Over the last four, five months, we have built an excess capacity centre, but that is only the way to go, you cannot over-prepare.

“We have got to a stage where we need to balance the economics of this and which of these facilities do we need to keep running.

“Some of them now are having less than 20 per cent of occupancy.

“This is why we reached a conclusion to shut Eti-Osa facility and another one in Lekki.”

He explained that the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba “is now also gradually being reverted back to its former status as a hospital to cater to all forms of infectious diseases.”