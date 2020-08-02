COVID-19: Lagos Government Closes Eti-Osa Isolation Centre

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement during the 17th update on the management of Coronavirus in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2020

The Lagos State Government has shut down the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, the News Agency of Nigeria has reported.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement during the 17th update on the management of Coronavirus in the state.

The governor said the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and patients relocated to a large capacity centre – Indo-Centre in Anthony area, which would be soon be inaugurated.

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said, “Over the last four, five months, we have built an excess capacity centre, but that is only the way to go, you cannot over-prepare.

“We have got to a stage where we need to balance the economics of this and which of these facilities do we need to keep running.

“Some of them now are having less than 20 per cent of occupancy.

“This is why we reached a conclusion to shut Eti-Osa facility and another one in Lekki.”

He explained that the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba “is now also gradually being reverted back to its former status as a hospital to cater to all forms of infectious diseases.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo Government Shuts Down Private Hospital Over Unapproved Training For Nurses
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Fumigation Of Schools Begins In Ondo Ahead Of SS3 Students Resumption For Exams
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights How I Was Wounded, Assaulted By Policemen Enforcing Curfew In Ondo State –Nurse
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Doctors Guild React As Facebook, Others Delete Video Of African Doctor Who Made COVID-19 Cure Claims
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Confirms SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Military Nigeria Army Prepares For Lockdown Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Man Allegedly Rapes Lady On Sallah Day In Ibadan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Are No Longer Safe, Shehu Of Borno Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram I Can’t Remember Number Of Persons I have Killed –Repentant Boko Haram Fighter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Humour Among Thieves By Felix Oboagwina
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 10 Passengers Die In Lagos Boat Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity You Have No Right To Regulate Churches, Pastor Oyakhilome Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi Of Our Lives By Calixthus Okoruwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerian Population Explosion: Was Malthus Right? By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Environmental Activist Arrested By Benue Government For Protesting Illegal Mining In Owukpa Community
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel 117 Nigerians Evacuated From East Africa Arrive Home
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Sanctimony Of Nigerian Army Against Rawlings, Nzeogwu’s Ghosts By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Strikes Out Criminal Assault Case Against Senator Elisha Abbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad