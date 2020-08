One person was on Sunday killed in a gas explosion at Golden Estate in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Oyeyemi explained that security operatives had been drafted to the scene.

“One person died and his corpse has been taken to the state general hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode.

“No one sustained injury. The explosion affected one person who died immediately while others scampered for safety,” he said.