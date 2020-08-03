Again, NDDC Scholars Protest Non-payment Of Two-year Allowance By Commission

Nigerians students studying abroad under the Niger Delta Development Commission scholarship have again held a protest to demand their two-year allowance.

The students are demanding their take-off fee and tuition as they risk termination of their academic programmes by the foreign institutions due to the non-release of funds by the NDDC.

The young citizens picketed the Nigerian High Commission, London, United Kingdom.

Some of the affected persons, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said their institutions had terminated their academic programme and have listed them for deportation.

Speaking at the scene of the protest, one of the scholars said the protest will continue until the government paid their funds.

“We spoke with the consular and they said they will contact the presidency.

“We have been deregistered from school and we will be deported within 60 days maximum.

“We came here to send a strong message that you can no longer trample on us and think that we will not fight back,” one of the scholars said.