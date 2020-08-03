COVID-19: Nigerians In Ukraine Seek Government's Assistance To Return Home

The Nigerians, however, shared their distrust with the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine over the planned evacuation. They accused the embassy officials of extorting them.

by Sahara Reporters Aug 03, 2020

A group of Nigerians in Ukraine has appealed to the government to begin the process of evacuating them back home.

The Nigerians said they had been stranded in the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus and needed to return.

Nigerians in Ukraine Studyinukrainetoday.com

Nigeria has been evacuating its citizens stranded in various countries. About 117 Nigerians were evacuated from Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania recently.

One of the Nigerians in Ukraine told SaharaReporters that over 200 of them were waiting for the government to begin the evacuation process.

He said, "We have over 200 Nigerians stranded in Ukraine since the closure of the airports.

"We are appealing to the government to allow Turkish airlines or any other airline to fly to Nigeria. Most of us had purchased our flight tickets before Ukraine banned international flight.

"The government should immediately intervene and help us to return home," he said. See Also Travel Nigerians Stranded In Uganda Accuse High Commission Of Extortion, Outrageous $840 Fee To Be Evacuated Back Home 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The Nigerians, however, shared their distrust with the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine over the planned evacuation. They accused the embassy officials of extorting them.

"The last time we contacted the embassy, we were told that the embassy was working on the evacuation.

"This is being done to exploit us. The embassy officials have been extorting us here. It is clear that they are all acting for their benefits alone," they said.

The Nigerians urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the complaints.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Oyo Governor, Ooni Of Ife Offer To Help Stranded Nigerian Ladies In Lebanon
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, 7 Nigerians Arrested For Entering Ghana Through Unapproved Routes
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel 117 Nigerians Evacuated From East Africa Arrive Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports First Nigerian Athlete To Run North Pole Marathon
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Amaechi Says Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line Ready For Commercial Use By July
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Finally, AMCON Takes Over Distressed Arik Air, Appoints New Management—Arik Owes N135B
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu To NDDC Projects
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Ogun Government Asks Graduating Secondary School Students To Pay N25,000 Each As COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Pay China Loan Back In 20 years –Minister Of Transportation, Amaechi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency 20 Missing As Bandits Kill Six Persons In Nasarawa State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Oyo Governor, Ooni Of Ife Offer To Help Stranded Nigerian Ladies In Lebanon
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Probe: Sack Akpabio, Pondei, Niger Delta Group Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Witchcraft: Accused And Abused By In-laws By Blue Angel (UK)
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Health Workers In Delta Cry Out Over Eight Months Unpaid Salaries Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari Must Act More Decisively To Salvage NDDC By Ogaga Ifowodo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad