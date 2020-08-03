EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Women, Children Abducted As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack IDP Camp In Niger Republic

SaharaReporters gathered that the attack took place on Sunday night while many Muslim families were still celebrating the Id el Kabir festival.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

Boko Haram terrorists have kidnapped many people mostly women and children during an attack on an internally displaced persons camp in Garin Wanzam area of Diffa, Niger Republic.

A security source said those abducted were displaced people from Abadam and Mobbar local government areas of Borno State.

He said despite the fact that the area was well guarded by soldiers, the insurgents easily made their way into the camp to carry out their mission before leaving.

A boy walks past the remains of a village burnt down by Boko Haram Audu Marte/AFP/Getty

“Most Nigerians from Abadam and Mobbar staying in a refugee camp in Garin Wanzam were abducted last night by Boko Haram,” the source said. “The total number of people taken away can’t be ascertained now,” he added.

There are an estimated 75,000 Nigerian refugees from Borno State in Niger Republic.

This is aside the estimated 50,000, who fled to neighbouring Cameroon from communities such as Bama, Gwoza, Kala-Balge, Gamboru-Ngala and Dikwa following consistent attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

Thousands of persons have been killed in the decade-long deadly campaign by Boko Haram while millions more have been displaced after their communities were razed by the insurgents. 

