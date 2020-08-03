Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Joseph Thalama Dawha, is dead.

Mele Kyari, current GMD of NNPC, disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening.

The statement reads partly, “The NNPC family gravely mourns the death of the former GMD, who provided astute leadership and made immense contributions to the progress of the corporation. It’s a great loss to us, the nation and the family.”

The former GMD joined the services of the NNPC in 1988 and rose to the rank of Executive Director Commercial Services of Eleme Petrochemical Company Limited (now Indorama) Port Harcourt in 2003, from where he was appointed the Managing Director of Integrated Data Services Limited, Benin in 2005.

Dawha as MD IDSL turned around the fortunes of IDSL which saw it exceed its target between 2007 and 2010.

In 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him to replace Andrew Yakubu.

Dawha hails from Biu in Borno State and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1977, a Master’s of Science in the same discipline in 1985 and a doctorate in Chemical Engineering in 1988.

His death comes about two months after Maikanti Baru, immediate-past NNPC GMD, died.