Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead

Mele Kyari, current GMD of NNPC, disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Joseph Thalama Dawha, is dead.

Mele Kyari, current GMD of NNPC, disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening.

The statement reads partly, “The NNPC family gravely mourns the death of the former GMD, who provided astute leadership and made immense contributions to the progress of the corporation. It’s a great loss to us, the nation and the family.”

The former GMD joined the services of the NNPC in 1988 and rose to the rank of Executive Director Commercial Services of Eleme Petrochemical Company Limited (now Indorama) Port Harcourt in 2003, from where he was appointed the Managing Director of Integrated Data Services Limited, Benin in 2005.

Dawha as MD IDSL turned around the fortunes of IDSL which saw it exceed its target between 2007 and 2010.

In 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him to replace Andrew Yakubu.

Dawha hails from Biu in Borno State and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1977, a Master’s of Science in the same discipline in 1985 and a doctorate in Chemical Engineering in 1988.

His death comes about two months after Maikanti Baru, immediate-past NNPC GMD, died.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Air Peace Sacks 70 Pilots, Cuts Salaries By 40 Per Cent Over COVID-19 Crisis
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics #RevolutionNow: We’ll Remember Buhari For Overseeing Most Corrupt Government, Arresting Critics –Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Air Peace Sacks 70 Pilots, Cuts Salaries By 40 Per Cent Over COVID-19 Crisis
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated Isa Funtua Cannot Symbolise Nigerian Journalism By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics #RevolutionNow: We’ll Remember Buhari For Overseeing Most Corrupt Government, Arresting Critics –Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights #RevolutionNow: Lawyer Warns Nigerian Government Against Attempt To Arrest Protesters On August 5
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Asks Organised Labour To Shelve Planned Protest Against Corruption In Government Agencies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu To NDDC Projects
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Attack On Zulum Shows Nobody Is Safe In Nigeria, Governors Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad