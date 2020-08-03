Health Workers In Delta Cry Out Over Eight Months Unpaid Salaries Amid COVID-19

Some of the health workers told SaharaReporters that they could hardly afford their daily bread and have resorted to trekking to work because of lack of money to pay transport fares.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

Medical interns and house officers of the Delta State Hospital Management Board have lamented the refusal of the state government to pay their eight months salaries.

Some of the health workers told SaharaReporters that they could hardly afford their daily bread and have resorted to trekking to work because of lack of money to pay transport fares.

They said some of their colleagues have tested positive for COVID-19 due to unavailability of Personal Protective Equipment.

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa

They accused the hospital management board of threatening to revoke their medical licenses.

“We have been working in this pandemic and no personal protective equipment, face masks are not being provided, as a result of this some of us have been exposed and have tested positive and even been admitted in the isolation centre till recovery. And in all this, we’ve not been paid salary not to talk of COVID-19 allowance.

“In my centre alone, about five of us out of the nine house officers have tested positive and gone to Asaba Specialist Hospital for treatment and isolation. Still nothing is being done concerning our welfare and payment of our salaries.

“Right now, we are being threatened not to go to the press or involve in any form of strike as our medical license will be revoked, most of us are in fear of losing all we have worked hard for, hence are afraid to speak out. Yet, we are still being forced to come to work.

“There have been situations in the past where this happened and the interns were not paid until after the end of internship where a gross amount from the salary was removed and they could not do anything about it because they have finished their internship program. We don’t want this to happen to us especially as we are the first point of contact every patient must reach in this pandemic. It’s not fair,” one of them told SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Ogun Government Asks Graduating Secondary School Students To Pay N25,000 Each As COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Lagos Government Closes Eti-Osa Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Group Advocates More Compensation For Frontline Health Workers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH South Africa Fines Communications Minister For Flouting Lockdown Order
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Orders Reopening Of Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu To NDDC Projects
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Adesina Petitions NBA Trustees, Seeks Fresh Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Ogun Government Asks Graduating Secondary School Students To Pay N25,000 Each As COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency 20 Missing As Bandits Kill Six Persons In Nasarawa State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Pay China Loan Back In 20 years –Minister Of Transportation, Amaechi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Sets Up 30-member Committee To Accelerate Passage Of PIB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Witchcraft: Accused And Abused By In-laws By Blue Angel (UK)
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Oyo Governor, Ooni Of Ife Offer To Help Stranded Nigerian Ladies In Lebanon
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad