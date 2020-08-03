NCFront Knocks Buhari For Turning Nigeria To A Failed State

The NCFront said the nonchalant and irresponsible manner by which the railway contract between Nigeria and China was handled leaves much to be desired of the present political leadership in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

NCFront, a newly formed political movement, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for running Nigeria as a criminal enterprise and failed state, thereby making it the poverty capital of the world.

The group made this known in a statement by its Head of Public Affairs, Mallam Tanko Yunusa, on Monday in Abuja.

Muhammadu Buhari

The group said the present crop of political office holders were only interested in trading away the sovereignty, asset and pride of the Nigerian people for their self-aggrandisement.

The group asked the House of Representatives to put a stop to the contractual sale of the future and sovereignty of the Nigerian people to China.

They also commended Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, for exposing internal sabotage in the fight against Insurgency and banditry in the North-East.

The statement reads, “Furthermore, we wish to note that with the latest security crisis in Borno State and the strong worries and reservations expressed by Governor Zulum, it's now very clear that Federal Government and its military forces are clearly implicated as culpable and complicit as accomplices in the unending insurgency and banditry in the country.

"This has further revealed that the present ruling class in Nigeria has nothing more to offer its citizens, especially our best and brightest, than mindless elimination to allow them the space and latitude for personal acquisition of a more incredulous chunk of the country's commonwealth.”

SaharaReporters, New York

