Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Sets Up 30-member Committee To Accelerate Passage Of PIB

A 30-member committee with five members drawn from each of the six geo-political zones of the country, is expected to start work on the bill in the third week of this month.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

The House of Representatives is set to pass the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill into law in September, a report by Vanguard said.

A 30-member committee with five members drawn from each of the six geo-political zones of the country, is expected to start work on the bill in the third week of this month.

Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, said the House would go ahead with the process of amending and passing the bill even without the input of the executive.

He said, “We don’t need the executive to tutor us. We are going ahead with considering the bill.

“An ad-hoc committee has been set up with five people per zone, plus House Whip as Chairman and the Chairman on Banking and Currency, Victor Nwokolo, as his deputy.”

The PIB was originally introduced to the National Assembly in December 2008.

It has since undergone several revisions and has been the subject of controversy and debate.

The National Assembly is expected to resume sitting in the second week of September after weeks of recess.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Pay China Loan Back In 20 years –Minister Of Transportation, Amaechi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics AAC Kicks As INEC Replaces Name Of Party's Deputy Governorship Candidate Ahead Of Ondo Election
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Unite Against Banditry, Shehu Sani Urges Christians, Muslims In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Strikes Out Criminal Assault Case Against Senator Elisha Abbo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu To NDDC Projects
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Adesina Petitions NBA Trustees, Seeks Fresh Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Ogun Government Asks Graduating Secondary School Students To Pay N25,000 Each As COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency 20 Missing As Bandits Kill Six Persons In Nasarawa State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Pay China Loan Back In 20 years –Minister Of Transportation, Amaechi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Witchcraft: Accused And Abused By In-laws By Blue Angel (UK)
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Oyo Governor, Ooni Of Ife Offer To Help Stranded Nigerian Ladies In Lebanon
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel COVID-19: Nigerians In Ukraine Seek Government's Assistance To Return Home
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad