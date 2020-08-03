Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Sets Up 30-member Committee To Accelerate Passage Of PIB

The House of Representatives is set to pass the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill into law in September, a report by Vanguard said.

A 30-member committee with five members drawn from each of the six geo-political zones of the country, is expected to start work on the bill in the third week of this month.

Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, said the House would go ahead with the process of amending and passing the bill even without the input of the executive.

He said, “We don’t need the executive to tutor us. We are going ahead with considering the bill.

“An ad-hoc committee has been set up with five people per zone, plus House Whip as Chairman and the Chairman on Banking and Currency, Victor Nwokolo, as his deputy.”

The PIB was originally introduced to the National Assembly in December 2008.

It has since undergone several revisions and has been the subject of controversy and debate.

The National Assembly is expected to resume sitting in the second week of September after weeks of recess.