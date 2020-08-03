#RevolutionNow: Lawyer Warns Nigerian Government Against Attempt To Arrest Protesters On August 5

In a statement on Monday, Akinyode said a court has taken a position on the legality of the #RevolutionNow protest and ordered the police to issue public apology in three national dailies for disrupting the protest last year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

National President of Revolutionary Lawyers Forum, Mr Tope Akinyode, has said that any attempt by the Nigerian Government to suppress citizens' rights during the #RevolutionNow protest on August 5 will be resisted.

He said, “Recall that exactly a year today, Convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Mr Omoyele Sowore, was illegally abducted by the government over trumped up charges.

Tope Akinyode SaharaReporters Media

“Afterwards, the protest which was held nationwide last year was disrupted by security operatives leading to the injury, arrest, detention, victimisation and violation of the fundamental human rights of many Nigerians. The Federal High Court was also invaded by police operatives as court officials had to scamper for their lives. More so, the State Security Service became a law unto itself.

“Consequently, Nigeria was portrayed in a bad light before the international community and it became apparent that the Buhari administration was bereft of the fundamental essence of democracy and the rule of law.

“The court has taken a position on the legality of the #RevolutionNow protest. In fact, the court made a scapegoat of the Nigeria Police Force when it ordered the police to issue public apology in three national dailies for disrupting the protest last year.

“The Federal High Court per Hon. Justice Maureen Onyetenu, held that the #RevolutionNow protest was absolutely constitutional and acceptable. We hereby call on all Nigerians to troop out en masse on August 5 and protest against the failings of the Nigeria Government without any fear or favour as their is maximum assurance of legal support for the protesters.”

