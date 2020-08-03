#RevolutionNow Protest Reflects Cry Of Nigerians, Lawyers’ Group Says

The lawyers’ group in a statement posited that nothing had changed in the country a year after the first call for the protest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

Nigerian lawyers under the aegis of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association have expressed their support for the #RevolutionNow protest, noting that it reflects the cry of Nigerian citizens.

The lawyers’ group in a statement jointly signed by Adesina Ogunlana, Chairman; and Ayo Ademuliyi, Secretary; posited that nothing had changed in the country a year after the first call for the protest.

The group also said that Nigerians had the constitutional rights to embark on peaceful protests.

The statement reads, "We are of the view that the members of the Coalition for Revolution, organisers of the #RevolutionNow protests have the inalienable right to freedom of assembly as protected by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended).

"We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to respect their aforesaid fundamental rights and restrain security organs of the state from unleashing violence against peaceful protesters.

"We are of the view that #RevolutionNow reflects the cry of Nigerian citizens in terms of transformation of their socio-economic conditions.

"We hold that one year after the repressed first #RevolutionNow protests on August 5, 2019, nothing fundamentally has changed in terms of the living conditions of the working people."

RAMINBA said it was prepared to enter legal representation on behalf of the peaceful protesters pro bono publico if the state security forces resort to their usual tactics of intimidation, arrest, brutalisation and repression of the #RevolutionNow protesters on August 5, 2020.

