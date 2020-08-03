Socialist Party Condemns N25,000 Levy For COVID-19, Malaria Test For Pupils In Ogun

The Ogun State Chapter of the Socialist Party of Nigeria has condemned the compulsory payment of N25,000 for COVID-19 and malaria tests for all students of private schools in the state.

The party held that the Ogun State Government must rescind the discriminatory policy and bear the costs of the test.

SaharaReporters had reported how the state government asked graduating secondary school students to pay N25,000 each before they are allowed to resume.

The government said only students certified free of COVID-19 will be allowed into school premises.

Angered by the decision of the government, parents staged a protest against the monetisation of the free COVID-19 test.

Reacting to the situation, the SPN described the compulsory payment as “stone-hearted, wicked, irresponsible, discriminatory and reprehensible action of the Dapo Abiodun APC-led government”.

Eko John Nicholas, Chairperson of SPN in Ogun State, said they find the latest move by the government as disturbing and disheartening.

He said, “It’s unimaginable, crass recklessness and the highest insults for the state government to have flippantly treated the citizenry, knowing that these parents, who have struggled to fend for their wards need during the lockdown are currently living in an unprecedented sufferings and agonies made worse by COVID-19 pandemic lockdown that has been partially lifted.

“We demand that the state government takes full financial responsibility of all the COVID-19 test for pupils, teachers and other education workers across the state both in private and public schools without discrimination, before the schools are reopened, and that provision of personal protective gears and other safety measures be put in place in place, to prevent the transmission of the disease among pupils and workers in schools.

“Failure to do this, we call on parents and students with the support of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress in Ogun State to stage mass protest, demonstrations and picket in order to compel the state government to reverse this discriminatory policy.”