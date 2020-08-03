Socialist Party Condemns N25,000 Levy For COVID-19, Malaria Test For Pupils In Ogun

SaharaReporters had reported how the state government asked graduating secondary school students to pay N25,000 each before they are allowed to resume.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

The Ogun State Chapter of the Socialist Party of Nigeria has condemned the compulsory payment of N25,000 for COVID-19 and malaria tests for all students of private schools in the state.

The party held that the Ogun State Government must rescind the discriminatory policy and bear the costs of the test.

SaharaReporters had reported how the state government asked graduating secondary school students to pay N25,000 each before they are allowed to resume.

The government said only students certified free of COVID-19 will be allowed into school premises.

Google

Angered by the decision of the government, parents staged a protest against the monetisation of the free COVID-19 test. 

Reacting to the situation, the SPN described the compulsory payment as “stone-hearted, wicked, irresponsible, discriminatory and reprehensible action of the Dapo Abiodun APC-led government”.

Eko John Nicholas, Chairperson of SPN in Ogun State, said they find the latest move by the government as disturbing and disheartening.

See Also Education Ogun Government Asks Graduating Secondary School Students To Pay N25,000 Each As COVID-19 Test Fee 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He said, “It’s unimaginable, crass recklessness and the highest insults for the state government to have flippantly treated the citizenry, knowing that these parents, who have struggled to fend for their wards need during the lockdown are currently living in an unprecedented sufferings and agonies made worse by COVID-19 pandemic lockdown that has been partially lifted.

“We demand that the state government takes full financial responsibility of all the COVID-19 test for pupils, teachers and other education workers across the state both in private and public schools without discrimination, before the schools are reopened, and that provision of personal protective gears and other safety measures be put in place in place, to prevent the transmission of the disease among pupils and workers in schools.

“Failure to do this, we call on parents and students with the support of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress in Ogun State to stage mass protest, demonstrations and picket in order to compel the state government to reverse this discriminatory policy.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics #RevolutionNow: We’ll Remember Buhari For Overseeing Most Corrupt Government, Arresting Critics –Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Asks Organised Labour To Shelve Planned Protest Against Corruption In Government Agencies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Attack On Zulum Shows Nobody Is Safe In Nigeria, Governors Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics NCFront Knocks Buhari For Turning Nigeria To A Failed State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-corruption Coalition Writes President Buhari, Lists 14 Top Corruption Cases Against Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Air Peace Sacks 70 Pilots, Cuts Salaries By 40 Per Cent Over COVID-19 Crisis
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Utomi, Na'Abba To Lead Mass Action Against Corruption, Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated Isa Funtua Cannot Symbolise Nigerian Journalism By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics #RevolutionNow: We’ll Remember Buhari For Overseeing Most Corrupt Government, Arresting Critics –Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights #RevolutionNow: Lawyer Warns Nigerian Government Against Attempt To Arrest Protesters On August 5
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Asks Organised Labour To Shelve Planned Protest Against Corruption In Government Agencies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu To NDDC Projects
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad