Two Persons Die In Adamawa Community After Flood Destroys Bridge

SaharaReporters learnt that the collapse of the Wuro Gayandi Bridge connecting Michika and Madagali local government areas of the state has led to difficulty in movement for residents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2020

Two persons have reportedly died after the collapse of a bridge in Adamawa State due to flooding caused by a heavy rainfall.

An eyewitness, Timothy Moses, said, "It was torrential rainfall that caused flood to destroy the bridge, leaving our people stranded.

"The disaster drowned two persons and a vehicle. We do not know how to recover the bodies of the victims. We call for urgent action from the government."

 

