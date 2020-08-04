20 Journalists Win Grants For Investigative Reports On Corruption And Illicit Assets

The grants were provided by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) in collaboration with Cornerhouse, Finance Uncovered, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism and University of Kent, London.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2020

A total of 20 journalists have received grants aimed for investigative reports and research on corruption and tracing of illicit assets.

The grants were provided by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) in collaboration with Cornerhouse, Finance Uncovered, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism and University of Kent, London.

The project is funded by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa and MacArthur Foundation.

A statement by HEDA Resource Centre signed by its Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, recalls that earlier in March the consortium had called for application from interested persons for the anti-corruption grant for investigative reporting and research.

At the end of the application process, a total number of 45 applicants expressed their interests in the grant and after review by a technical team, 20 applicants were selected for the grant.

Journalists were selected based on quality of applications submitted, the statement said.

Successful applicants submitted a three-month investigation work-plan, potential total cost of investigation with a realistic and verifiable budget.

The statement said, "The grant for anti-corruption investigative reporting and research is designed to empower journalists, activists, citizens as well as actors within the private and public sectors towards engaging in demand for accountability, probity and transparency through research, monitoring and reporting corruption, money laundering, noxious assets and illicit financial flow in and out of the country."

According to the groups, the aim is to engender sustained awareness and engagement in dealing with corruption issues, illicit financial flow, money laundering and expose inadequacies in the financial system of some of the countries of destination.

The report of the investigation will be published in various newspapers and online media.

The statement added, "The project also hopes to facilitate access to resources (data, personnel, technical and ﬁnancial) for journalists and activists to research, investigate, report, publish and advocate on cases of illicit assets and financial flows."

Suraju said the theft of public assets and resources from developing countries is a huge problem.

Cross-border flow of global proceeds from criminal activities, corruption and tax evasion is estimated at between $1trn and $1.6trn per year, while proceeds of crime associated with bribes received by public officials from developing and transition countries is estimated at $20bn to $40bn per year – a figure equivalent to 20 to 40 per cent of flows of development assistance.

HEDA said the true cost of corruption far exceeds the value of assets stolen by leaders of affected countries.

The groups hope that the grant for anti-corruption investigative reporting and research will empower journalists, activists, citizens as well as actors within the private and public sectors towards engaging in demand for accountability, probity and transparency through research, monitoring and reporting corruption and associated vices.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism WATCH LIVE: #NigeriaOnTrial Day 2: Media On Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Amnesty International Calls For Release Of Jailed Cameroonian Journalist
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Digital Advocates Criticize The NCC Over The Cyber Crime Bill At #SMWLagos
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Army Commander In Niger Delta Blacklists Reporter For Covering Militant Attacks On Oil Facilities
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Radio Bayelsa Journalists Protest Sunday’s Murder Of Colleague
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights Saraki vs. Saharareporters: Again, Saraki Supporters Unleash Violence On Activists, Journalists, And Students
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Your Efforts Not Good Enough, President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Federal Capital Territory High Court Judge, Okeke, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Concerned Citizens Demand Justice As Governor Ayade’s Aide Alleged To Have Raped, Aborted Pregnancy For 15-year-old Girl Dies
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: CORE Announces Take-off Points For Protest In Lagos On Wednesday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Petitions President Buhari To Suspend AGF Malami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Pondei, Others Spent N5bn as Medical Allowances – Senate Report
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Asks Organised Labour To Shelve Planned Protest Against Corruption In Government Agencies
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Three Persons Killed In Lagos Auto Accident
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad