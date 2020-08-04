BREAKING: Massive Explosion Rocks Lebanon’s Capital, Beirut

Two explosions occurred in Beirut's port, potentially injuring dozens.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2020

Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, was rocked by a massive explosion on Tuesday evening, with footage from the ground showing significant damage and plumes of smoke rising above the city.

Two explosions occurred in Beirut's port, potentially injuring dozens, according to the AFP.

Firefighters were seen battling flames at the scene of the blast and it is not yet known what caused the explosions.

Ghada Alsharif, a reporter from the Daily Star, one of Lebanon's most prominent news outlets, posted a video on social media showing significant damage within the newspaper's office building.

