Concerned Citizens Demand Justice As Governor Ayade’s Aide Alleged To Have Raped, Aborted Pregnancy For 15-year-old Girl Dies

A group of concerned individuals have demanded justice into the case of an alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by Edet Okon Asim, Special Adviser on Biodiversity to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, who died recently.

Asim died on June 22, 2020, after he slumped in his car at Eta Agbor in Calabar.

His death came two years after he was arrested for consistently raping the teenager.

It was gathered that Asim forced the girl to abort three pregnancies while her uterus got damaged while carrying out the third abortion.

A report by CrossRiverWatch also revealed that the girl’s mother was aware and consented to the illicit affair between Asim and her because of monetary benefits.

Though the then Attorney-General of the state, Mr Joe Abang, sanctioned the trial of Asim and two other suspects, they were never arraigned in any court in the state.

It was gathered that Asim through the backing of Governor Ayade successfully buried the case.

In absolving Asim from the trial, Ayade reappointed him in January 2020 as a Special Adviser on Forestry and Biodiversity.

However, an online petition created by some concerned citizens is asking to Governor Ayade to ensure that the rape victim gets justice.

The petitioner reads, “Demonstrate by affirmative actions and other methods your unequivocal and declarative support for the enforcement of the act as adopted by your predecessors, by issuing (or causing to be issued) an official communique and press release in all applicable media of mass communication in the state, a statement to the effect that your government will not be party to the support, tolerance, encouragement or cover up of any action which violates or contravenes the provisions of the Child Rights Act.

“In service to humanity, as a father, and constitutional guardian and protector of the child victim in the alleged case, immediately provide (or cause to be provided) the necessary remedies, assistance and restitution to the child victim as are determined by qualified counsellors and professionals engaged by your good office to evaluate the injuries and other effects of the atrocities inflicted on her.

“Commence (or cause to be commenced) an expansive review, investigation or examination of all cases of child rape, incest, molestation, brutality and similar acts directed at the children and minors in the great state of Cross River, with a view towards judiciously addressing each, and prosecuting the accused to the full extent of the law.”

