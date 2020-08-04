Money Laundering: EFCC Rearraigns Adoke On Amended Charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has rearraigned former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke.

Adoke was initially arraigned on a seven-count charge but the EFCC arraigned him on a 14-count amended charge of money laundering to the tune of over $6,000,000.

He was rearraigned before Justice I. E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mohammed Bello Adoke

Adoke was rearraigned alongside Aliyu Abubakar.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them by the anti-corruption agency.

The judge adjourned the case until August 11, 12, and 13, 2020 for the commencement of trial.