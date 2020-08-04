Nigerian Ladies Stranded In Lebanon Rescued By Government, To Be Evacuated Home, Says Dabiri-Erewa

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2020

Twenty-two Nigerian ladies stranded in Lebanon after escaping from their slave masters have been rescued by the Nigerian Government.

The ladies had released a video calling for help from the Nigerian Government to return home.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the ladies said they were evicted from their temporary house, adding that three of them had been sick and risked dying because no hospital would admit them for treatment without their passports.

After an intervention by the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, the 22 ladies have been relocated to a new home, according to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

Dabiri-Erewa also said that the ladies will join the next evacuation flight to Nigeria from Lebanon.

“The girls have been located, rescued, and moved to another location by the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon. They will return along with about 150 others awaiting evacuation from Lebanon,” she tweeted.

SaharaReporters, New York

