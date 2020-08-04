NIPOST, FIRS Clash Over Stamp Duty Collection

Recall that the government through the FIRS had increased the payment of stamp duties, which led to an uproar among Nigerians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2020

The Nigeria Postal Service and the Federal Inland Revenue Service are currently in a tussle over who has the legal right to collect stamp duty for the country.

Recall that the government through the FIRS had increased the payment of stamp duties, which led to an uproar among Nigerians.

In a tweet, Chairman of NIPOST, Maimuna Abubakar, said the organisation was the only agency charged with the responsibility of producing adhesive stamps and revenue for the purchase of such stamp accrues to NIPOST.

She also said that there was nowhere in FIRS Act or Stamp Duty Act that states FIRS can produce stamp or sell such.

The NIPOST board chair also said FIRS did not only steal NIPOST stamps but also ideas.

She tweeted, “I am worried for NIPOST, having sleepless nights because of NIPOST, we need the general public to come to our aid, FIRS stole our mandate.

“FIRS are now selling stamps instead of buying from us. NIPOST are the sole custodians of national stamps, another agency printing and selling stamps is against the law of the land.

“FIRS did not only steal our stamps but also our ideas, what NIPOST had worked for since 2016, our documents, patent and sneaked everything into the finance bill and tactically removed the name of NIPOST."

Abubakar revealed that NIPOST had generated over N60bn for the Federal Government.

Responding to Abubakar, the FIRS said it was the sole agency charged with the responsibility of assessing, collecting, and accounting for all tax types including stamp duties.

Director of Communication and Liaison of FIRS, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, in a statement on behalf of the agency, said, “To be sure, NIPOST is a government parastatal established by Decree 41 of 1992 with the function to develop, promote, and provide adequate and efficiently co-ordinated postal services at reasonable rates.

“This function is clearly contrary to the claim by NIPOST over the administration of stamp duties in Nigeria."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Your Efforts Not Good Enough, President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Bristow Helicopters Sacks 100 Pilots
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Petitions President Buhari To Suspend AGF Malami
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Federal Capital Territory High Court Judge, Okeke, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Your Efforts Not Good Enough, President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Bristow Helicopters Sacks 100 Pilots
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Petitions President Buhari To Suspend AGF Malami
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Concerned Citizens Demand Justice As Governor Ayade’s Aide Alleged To Have Raped, Aborted Pregnancy For 15-year-old Girl Dies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: CORE Announces Take-off Points For Protest In Lagos On Wednesday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Pondei, Others Spent N5bn as Medical Allowances – Senate Report
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Massive Explosion Rocks Lebanon’s Capital, Beirut
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad