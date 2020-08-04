Police Arrest Two Nurses, One Other For Allegedly Stealing Newborn Baby In Katsina

SaharaReporters gathered that one Shamsiya Sani, 25, a resident of Dandagoro Quarters, Katsina, was delivered of a baby girl at a clinic around Kofar Kaura Quarters and was said to have abandoned the baby shortly after the delivery with a note.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2020

Two nurses and one other person have been arrested for stealing and selling a newborn baby by the police in Katsina State.

SaharaReporters gathered that one Shamsiya Sani, 25, a resident of Dandagoro Quarters, Katsina, was delivered of a baby girl at a clinic around  Kofar Kaura Quarters and was said to have abandoned the baby shortly after the delivery with a note.

The two nurses, Misira Tijjani and Grace Ejigu, were alleged to have conspired and sold the child to one Mrs Eucharia Onyema of Sabuwar Kasuwa Quarters, Katsina.

But luck ran out on them when they were arrested on their way from the hospital with the child through the help of a tricycle rider, who suspected them of stealing the child and alerted the police.

Confirming the incident, spokeperson for the state police command, Gambo Isah, said the suspects were arrested on July 28, 2020 based on a tip-off for
selling the newly born baby girl.

He said investigation was ongoing into the matter.

Isah said, "On 25/07/2020, at about 10:00hrs, one Shamsiya Sani, aged 25 years of Dandagoro Quarters, Katsina, was delivered of a baby girl at Okomos Clinic, Kofar Kaura Quarters, Katsina.  

"She later abandoned the child at the hospital with a hand-written note, stating that it was born out of wedlock hence the abandonment.

"Two nurses, Misira S. Tijjani, aged 35 years of Filin Canada Quarters, Katsina, and Grace Ejigu, aged 43 years of Shagari Low Cost, Katsina, conspired and sold the child to one Eucharia Onyema, aged 45 years  of Sabuwar Kasuwa Quarters, Katsina."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Your Efforts Not Good Enough, President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Concerned Citizens Demand Justice As Governor Ayade’s Aide Alleged To Have Raped, Aborted Pregnancy For 15-year-old Girl Dies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Pondei, Others Spent N5bn as Medical Allowances – Senate Report
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
One Dead, Many Injured As Police Open Fire On Youths Protesting Extortion By Police In Delta State
Police One Dead, Many Injured As Police Open Fire On Youths Protesting Extortion By Police In Delta State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Police Rescue 80-year-old Man From Kidnappers' Den, Arrest One Suspect In Bayelsa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan, Kalu To NDDC Projects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Federal Capital Territory High Court Judge, Okeke, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Your Efforts Not Good Enough, President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Bristow Helicopters Sacks 100 Pilots
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Petitions President Buhari To Suspend AGF Malami
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Concerned Citizens Demand Justice As Governor Ayade’s Aide Alleged To Have Raped, Aborted Pregnancy For 15-year-old Girl Dies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: CORE Announces Take-off Points For Protest In Lagos On Wednesday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Pondei, Others Spent N5bn as Medical Allowances – Senate Report
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Massive Explosion Rocks Lebanon’s Capital, Beirut
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad