Police Arrest Two Nurses, One Other For Allegedly Stealing Newborn Baby In Katsina

Two nurses and one other person have been arrested for stealing and selling a newborn baby by the police in Katsina State.

SaharaReporters gathered that one Shamsiya Sani, 25, a resident of Dandagoro Quarters, Katsina, was delivered of a baby girl at a clinic around Kofar Kaura Quarters and was said to have abandoned the baby shortly after the delivery with a note.

The two nurses, Misira Tijjani and Grace Ejigu, were alleged to have conspired and sold the child to one Mrs Eucharia Onyema of Sabuwar Kasuwa Quarters, Katsina.

But luck ran out on them when they were arrested on their way from the hospital with the child through the help of a tricycle rider, who suspected them of stealing the child and alerted the police.

Confirming the incident, spokeperson for the state police command, Gambo Isah, said the suspects were arrested on July 28, 2020 based on a tip-off for

selling the newly born baby girl.

He said investigation was ongoing into the matter.

Isah said, "On 25/07/2020, at about 10:00hrs, one Shamsiya Sani, aged 25 years of Dandagoro Quarters, Katsina, was delivered of a baby girl at Okomos Clinic, Kofar Kaura Quarters, Katsina.

"She later abandoned the child at the hospital with a hand-written note, stating that it was born out of wedlock hence the abandonment.

"Two nurses, Misira S. Tijjani, aged 35 years of Filin Canada Quarters, Katsina, and Grace Ejigu, aged 43 years of Shagari Low Cost, Katsina, conspired and sold the child to one Eucharia Onyema, aged 45 years of Sabuwar Kasuwa Quarters, Katsina."