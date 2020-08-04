Revolution Is The Only Solution To Nigeria's Problem, Says Youth Corps Member

Sanusi, who declared his support for the #RevolutionNow protest in message on Tuesday, said the problems bedevilling the country was a result of bad leadership.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2020

A serving member of the National Youth Service, Mr Abiodun Sanusi, has said that revolution was the only solution to Nigeria’s problems.

Sanusi, who declared his support for the #RevolutionNow protest in message on Tuesday, said the problems bedevilling the country was a result of bad leadership. 

He said Nigerians had suffered enough in the hands of both past and successive governments, urging youths to troop out to participate in the protest scheduled to take place across major cities in the country on Wednesday.

Sanusi said that citizens of the country, mostly especially the youth cannot continue to suffer in silence under a government that had failed to meet their welfare.

He said, "We have also demanded a reliable, adequate and affordable healthcare system, adequate security, 24 hours electric power supply, adequate infrastructures and nationalization of all public owned resources and properties in the country.

"I enjoin every Nigerian youth to support the #RevolutionNow Movement, throng out en masse in protests on Wednesday, 5th of August, 2020 to demand their inalienable rights as global citizens, and most especially, as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Sanusi, however, said the youth would never rescind their resolution to bring the necessary revolution to Nigeria until there was a better country that works for every citizen both at home and in the Diaspora.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: CORE Announces Take-off Points For Protest In Lagos On Wednesday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights #RevolutionNow: Sowore Has Shown Us That It's Possible To Fight For The Future Of Nigeria –Chidi Odinkalu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Rights Lawyer Asks Oyo Government To Prosecute Company Where University Of Ibadan Student Died
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawyer Illegally Detained For Three Months Sues DSS Director-General, Bichi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Federal Capital Territory High Court Judge, Okeke, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Your Efforts Not Good Enough, President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Bristow Helicopters Sacks 100 Pilots
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Petitions President Buhari To Suspend AGF Malami
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoprite Begins Process To Exit Nigeria After 15 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Concerned Citizens Demand Justice As Governor Ayade’s Aide Alleged To Have Raped, Aborted Pregnancy For 15-year-old Girl Dies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: CORE Announces Take-off Points For Protest In Lagos On Wednesday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Pondei, Others Spent N5bn as Medical Allowances – Senate Report
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Massive Explosion Rocks Lebanon’s Capital, Beirut
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad