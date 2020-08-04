Revolution Is The Only Solution To Nigeria's Problem, Says Youth Corps Member

A serving member of the National Youth Service, Mr Abiodun Sanusi, has said that revolution was the only solution to Nigeria’s problems.

Sanusi, who declared his support for the #RevolutionNow protest in message on Tuesday, said the problems bedevilling the country was a result of bad leadership.

He said Nigerians had suffered enough in the hands of both past and successive governments, urging youths to troop out to participate in the protest scheduled to take place across major cities in the country on Wednesday.

Sanusi said that citizens of the country, mostly especially the youth cannot continue to suffer in silence under a government that had failed to meet their welfare.

He said, "We have also demanded a reliable, adequate and affordable healthcare system, adequate security, 24 hours electric power supply, adequate infrastructures and nationalization of all public owned resources and properties in the country.

"I enjoin every Nigerian youth to support the #RevolutionNow Movement, throng out en masse in protests on Wednesday, 5th of August, 2020 to demand their inalienable rights as global citizens, and most especially, as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Sanusi, however, said the youth would never rescind their resolution to bring the necessary revolution to Nigeria until there was a better country that works for every citizen both at home and in the Diaspora.