RevolutionNow: CORE Announces Take-off Points For Protest In Lagos On Wednesday

The Coalition for Revolution has released details and modalities for the #RevolutionNow protest in Lagos on Wednesday.

The demonstration tagged national day of action, will also take place simultaneously across major cities in Nigeria in commemoration of the first anniversary of the #RevolutionNow Movement, which held on August 5, 2019 and saw citizens take to the streets in a peaceful manner to demand better governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by CORE on Tuesday signed by Baba Aye and Gbenga Komolafe, Co-conveners of the movement, the protest would be taking off from two main points in Lagos.

The statement reads, “Take-off point: Adeniyi Jones Junction, Ikeja, take-off time: 8:00am prompt.

“Please take note that similar protests will also take place in cities, towns and communities nationwide under strict discipline and decorum.

“The Victoria Island protest will also start by 8:00am at the corner of Palms Mall, Oniru, on the same day.

“On August 5, 2019, the Coalition for Revolution launched a nationwide campaign against massive corruption, rising unemployment and worsening misery of the poor masses and demanded greater accountability in the management of public resources in order to engender balanced and socially just development.

“The Federal Government responded by unleashing unprecedented repression, incarceration of some leaders of the movement, and brutalisation of not less than 50 CORE activists all over the country during the protests.

“Since then, the situation in the country for most working people keeps getting worse.

“While poverty continues to increase for the many, the rate of stealing of monies that could be used to improve lives and livelihoods keeps accelerating, on a daily basis.

“To mark the one year of the #RevolutionNow Movement and relaunch the campaign for an end to unabating looting of public resources and revamping of the social and economic fabric of our country, the Coalition for Revolution will stage a massive demonstration of the collective anger and deprivation of Nigerian people on August 5, 2020.”