Three Persons Killed In Lagos Auto Accident

Three persons have been confirmed dead while others sustained injuries in an accident on Tuesday in Lagos.

The accident, which involved a Sports Utility Vehicle and a trailer, occurred before Cement bus stop along Iyana Dopemu Road in the state.

Public Relations Officer of Lagos State Traffic Management, Olumide Filade, confirmed the incident.

Filade noted that the accident occurred around 7:00am.

“An accident involving an SUV that ran into a trailer on the fast lane shortly before Cement bus stop inward Iyana Dopemu with three casualties.

“LASAMBUS has been contacted as well as a tow truck for evacuation. Officers are on the ground controlling traffic.”