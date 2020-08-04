Your Efforts Not Good Enough, President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has criticised service chiefs in Nigeria over their strategy in tackling insecurity in the country.

Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser, disclosed this to journalists after a security briefing on Tuesday.

Monguno said Buhari was planning a complete re-engineering of the nation’s security apparatus.

He further said that the President told service chiefs, who attended the briefing, that their efforts was not good enough.

“Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defence is working on something and will likely give a new direction to the security agencies in the days to come,” Monguno said.

 

