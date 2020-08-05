Bandits Kill Journalist In Nasarawa

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a former Treasurer of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Nasarawa State, Mr Benjamin Ekom.

Ekom, who was also Information Officer with Akun Local Government Council, was killed at his residence at Washo Village, Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

His death comes barely seven days after the killing of five people in Dausu community under Toto Local Government Area.

The NUJ in a statement by its Chairman and Secretary, Salihu Alkali and Sunday John respectively, condemned the killing.

It described the attack on innocent residents of the state by criminal elements as one too many, calling for drastic and proactive measures to protect lives and property of residents.

It also called for the support of members of the public in helping to expose criminal elements in their midst.

“The entire journalists in the state also condole with the family and friends of the deceased, and pray to God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” the union said in the statement.