Boko Haram Terrorists Seen In New Video ‘Celebrating Sallah In Niger State’

The sect had in June released a new video and confirmed its link with the armed groups operating in the North-West and North-Central part of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2020

Some Boko Haram terrorists have been seen in a new video released by the group gathered in an open field in said to be in Niger State to celebrate Eid el Kabir, a recent Muslim festival.

The footage also showed about three fighters sending Eid greetings in Hausa, English and Fulfulde to viewers.

“It is we the Jamahatu Ali Sunna li Dawatul Jihad in the location of Niger State. We want to send our Sallah salutation, first of all to our imam, Abu Muhammad Ibn Abubakar Shekau,” one of the terrorists dressed in a Nigerian police uniform said.

Bulama Bukarti, an analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change in London, while reacting to the video on Twitter warned the Nigerian Government not to treat the sect with levity.

He said, “This video, if genuine, is further evidence that BH has expanded to the north-central.

“The dense forest there is a perfect haven for terrorists and if the group is able to consolidate its presence in Niger, it can easily target Abuja as well as to other states like Kwara and Kogi.

“I won’t get tired of urging the FG and the Niger State Government to take this threat seriously.

“We shouldn’t wait until the situation gets out of control before we start running helter-skelter. We better nip this challenge from the bud before it grows too gigantic to be uprooted.”

