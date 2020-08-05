BREAKING: Arrested #RevolutionNow Protesters In Abuja Regain Freedom, Accuse Security Agents Of Seizing Mobile Phones, Money

Some Nigerians arrested in Abuja during the #RevolutionNow protest on Wednesday have been freed.

The protesters, who were physically assaulted before their eventual arrest at the Unity Fountain area of the city, were released after being detained for several hours at the Eagles Square.

Many of the protesters said that the security operatives stole their mobile phones and wallets containing cash.

A lawyer, Tope Akinyode, confirmed the release of the protesters to SaharaReporters, and condemned the arrest of the peaceful demonstrators by security agents.

He said, "It is the height of executive rascality. Protesters were laid on the floor and were beaten, detained and battered. I too even as a lawyer was manhandled and pushed aside. It is pathetic and unfortunate.

"Buhari has not overcome his disposition towards governance but what we find entirely unfortunate and disappointing is that harmless protesters can be treated in such a degrading manner by Nigerian security forces.

“This is the same army that cannot crush Boko Haram terrorists and bandits wasting the life of Nigerians in Southern Kaduna. The same army now finds it convenient to attack and brutalise harmless citizens.”