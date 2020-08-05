BREAKING: Arrested #RevolutionNow Protesters In Abuja Regain Freedom, Accuse Security Agents Of Seizing Mobile Phones, Money

The protesters, who were physically assaulted before their eventual arrest at the Unity Fountain area of the city, were released after being detained for several hours at the Eagles Square.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2020

Some Nigerians arrested in Abuja during the #RevolutionNow protest on Wednesday have been freed.

The protesters, who were physically assaulted before their eventual arrest at the Unity Fountain area of the city, were released after being detained for several hours at the Eagles Square.

Many of the protesters said that the security operatives stole their mobile phones and wallets containing cash.

A lawyer, Tope Akinyode, confirmed the release of the protesters to SaharaReporters, and condemned the arrest of the peaceful demonstrators by security agents.

He said, "It is the height of executive rascality. Protesters were laid on the floor and were beaten, detained and battered. I too even as a lawyer was manhandled and pushed aside. It is pathetic and unfortunate.

"Buhari has not overcome his disposition towards governance but what we find entirely unfortunate and disappointing is that harmless protesters can be treated in such a degrading manner by Nigerian security forces.

“This is the same army that cannot crush Boko Haram terrorists and bandits wasting the life of Nigerians in Southern Kaduna. The same army now finds it convenient to attack and brutalise harmless citizens.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Shave Off #RevolutionNow Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottle In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse #RevolutionNow Protesters, Arrest 10 Participants In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Another 20 #RevolutionNow Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over 40 #RevolutionNow Protesters Arrested In Abuja As Military Personnel Patrol City
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Petitions President Buhari To Suspend AGF Malami
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts ECOWAS Secretariat In Abuja
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Police Force Confirms Training School Built With Illegally Raised Funds In Nasarawa Did Not Have Senate Approval
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Shave Off #RevolutionNow Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottle In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Federal Capital Territory High Court Judge, Okeke, Is Dead
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Mass Action Against President Buhari’s Government Scheduled For Wednesday Across Nigeria As Citizens Demand End To Rights Abuses, Killings, Corruption
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse #RevolutionNow Protesters, Arrest 10 Participants In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTOS: Nigerian Security Agents Subjecting Peaceful #RevolutionNow Protesters To Inhuman And Degrading Treatment At Unity Fountain In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Bristow Helicopters Sacks 100 Pilots
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Another 20 #RevolutionNow Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad