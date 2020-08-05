BREAKING: Bandits Kill APC Youth Leader In Katsina

According to a source, the assailants came from a forest on a motorcycle and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2020

Youth leader of the All Progressives Congress in Yau-Yau/Mallamawa ward under Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, Malam Sadi, has been killed by bandits.

SaharaReporters gathered that Sadi was killed after the hoodlums besieged his residence at Garwa Village.

According to a source, the assailants came from a forest on a motorcycle and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

SaharaReporters Media

Katsina State has in recent times witnessed an upsurge in activities of bandits, leading to the loss of many lives and displacement of hundreds others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Lagos State Government Cancels 2018 Land Use Charge
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Deputy Speaker Impeached After Declaring Support For Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Petitions President Buhari To Suspend AGF Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FUTA Student Suspended Indefinitely By School's Management For Hacking Premium Times' Website
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics #RevolutionNow: Buhari Government Has Turned Nigeria Into A Police State —NCFront
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Two Nurses, One Other For Allegedly Stealing Newborn Baby In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dawha, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Seen In New Video ‘Celebrating Sallah In Niger State’
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Shave Off #RevolutionNow Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottle In Abuja
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Irish Politician Writes Nigerian Ambassador To Ireland, Demands Immediate Release Of #RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Qaeda Influence Growing In North-West Nigeria, United States Warns
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos State Government Cancels 2018 Land Use Charge
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Release All #RevolutionNow Protesters Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil Kano IPMAN Directs Members To Sell Fuel At N150 Per Litre
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Deputy Speaker Impeached After Declaring Support For Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Federal Capital Territory High Court Judge, Okeke, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Falana-led Coalition Condemns Attacks On #RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad