BREAKING: Bandits Kill APC Youth Leader In Katsina

Youth leader of the All Progressives Congress in Yau-Yau/Mallamawa ward under Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, Malam Sadi, has been killed by bandits.

SaharaReporters gathered that Sadi was killed after the hoodlums besieged his residence at Garwa Village.

According to a source, the assailants came from a forest on a motorcycle and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Katsina State has in recent times witnessed an upsurge in activities of bandits, leading to the loss of many lives and displacement of hundreds others.