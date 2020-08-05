BREAKING: Police Arrest Another 20 #RevolutionNow Protesters In Lagos

This came less than one hour after the police earlier arrested at least 10 of protesters in Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2020

The police in Lagos have arrested another 20 demonstrators taking part in the #RevolutionNow protest ongoing across the country.

After the initial disruption, the protesters gathered at another location of the city to continue their demonstration against bad governance in the country.

The arrested participants were marched into a waiting van and taken to a yet to be identified location.

 #RevolutionNow: Moment police arrest peaceful protesters in Lagos WATCH VIDEO: #RevolutionNow: Moment police arrest peaceful protesters in Lagos

 

SaharaReporters, New York

