BREAKING: Police Arrest Another 20 #RevolutionNow Protesters In Lagos

The police in Lagos have arrested another 20 demonstrators taking part in the #RevolutionNow protest ongoing across the country.
This came less than one hour after the police earlier arrested at least 10 of protesters in Lagos.
After the initial disruption, the protesters gathered at another location of the city to continue their demonstration against bad governance in the country.
The arrested participants were marched into a waiting van and taken to a yet to be identified location.
FLASH: Nigerian Journalist, Agba Jalingo, Arrested By @PoliceNG At #RevolutionNow Protest In Lagos#August5thProtest— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 5, 2020