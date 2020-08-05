BREAKING: Police Disperse #RevolutionNow Protesters, Arrest 10 Participants In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2020

The police in Lagos have arrested 10 participants of the #RevolutionNow protest currently ongoing across the country.

The protesters, who gathered at the Ikeja area of Lagos, were attacked by the police with teargas canisters in order to disperse them.

#RevolutionNow protesters in Ikeja earlier today.

The demonstrators had taken to the streets early this morning to demand better governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

