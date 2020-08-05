BREAKING: Police Release All #RevolutionNow Protesters Arrested In Lagos

The police in Lagos have released all protesters arrested in Lagos on Wednesday (today).

The protesters under the aegis of #RevolutionNow took to the streets to kick against bad governance in Nigeria.

The release of the protesters was confirmed to SaharaReporters by rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong.

#RevolutionNow protesters at Area F Police Station

He said the police were forced to withdraw the "funny charges" brought against the arrested persons.

He said, "They have all been released and are on their way home."

Over 20 of the protesters were arrested after the police disrupted the demonstration earlier on Wednesday.

Teargas canisters were fired at the protesters while the police subjected those arrested to degrading treatment.

See Also ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Agba Jalingo, Adeyeye, Others Arrested By Police In Lagos During Peaceful Protest