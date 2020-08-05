BREAKING: #RevolutionNow Protesters Defy Heavy Security To Demonstrate In Abuja

Despite the arrest of over 40 participants, #RevolutionNow protesters have defied the presence of heavily-armed security personnel in Abuja to embark on their planned demonstration against the Nigerian Government.

The protesters earlier arrested around the Unity Fountain area were said to have been arraigned before a mobile court sitting at the Eagles Square on trumped up charges.

Another set of protesters were also arrested at the Berger roundabout area of the city when demonstrating against the government.

Though leader of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, was not physically present at the venue of the event, his spirit and ideas manifested through the voices of others at the occasion.

A member of the movement and lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, called for the scrapping of the 1999 constitution to pave way for Nigerians to decide a new constitution through a referendum.

He said, "The 1999 constitution is a fraudulent document, scrap it and let the people make their own constitution.

"We call for the abolition of tuition fees in universities and secondary schools.

"President Buhari must stop the killings in the country by sacking all the incompetent service chiefs.

"Government must stop all estimated billing by the power companies, provide pre-paid meters for free, and communities must have the right to audit the electricity bills they get, and review the licenses of all discos.

"Free all political prisoners now, including El Zakzaky and his wife and create employment for the youth.”