Edo Deputy Speaker Impeached After Declaring Support For Ize-Iyamu

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idiaye, has been impeached.

His impeachment by lawmakers in the Assembly on Wednesday comes shortly after he indicated support for All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party after being denied the governorship ticket following a fall out with former National Chairman of the group, Adams Oshiomhole.

The build-up to the election on September 19 has already witnessed a lot of drama with defections taking place by the day.

Edo State House of Assembly